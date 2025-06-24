One person injured in air strike on Polohy district - RMA

Russians launched an air strike on one of the villages in the Polohy district.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"A 67-year-old man was injured. He has numerous injuries and bruises. Emergency services are inspecting the area," he wrote.

Read more: Search and rescue operations complete after Russian strike on lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: 3 killed, 14 injured. PHOTO