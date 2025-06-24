ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11264 visitors online
News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
270 0

One person injured in air strike on Polohy district - RMA

Explosions occurred in Kharkiv

Russians launched an air strike on one of the villages in the Polohy district.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"A 67-year-old man was injured. He has numerous injuries and bruises. Emergency services are inspecting the area," he wrote.

Read more: Search and rescue operations complete after Russian strike on lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi: 3 killed, 14 injured. PHOTO

Author: 

shoot out (13830) Zaporizka region (1290) Polohivskyy district (59) war in Ukraine (3099)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 