Russia has 8 Kalibr carriers, mostly uses submarines in Black Sea - Pletenchuk

As of today, Russia has five surface and three submarine launchers for Kalibr missiles, which it uses to strike at the territory of Ukraine. Recently, however, it has been using mostly submarine launchers from the Black Sea.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated on television by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"Eight carriers: five surface and three underwater. In total, this is more than 50 launchers," Pletenchuk said.

According to him, Russia is currently using mostly submarine launchers. Previously, Kalibr carriers were used once a month, but over the past month this number has increased to three.

"For the most part, they use submarines because they can operate more safely in the Black Sea. And there is already a tendency that this month, compared to the previous ones, they have started using them more often, we have three uses. In the previous three months, it was one per month. Presumably, they are trying to compensate for the loss of aircraft in this way," the spokesman emphasized.

He added that there is always a possibility of using Kalibr, so the Defense Forces are monitoring the situation in the Black and Azov Seas.