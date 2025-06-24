Ukraine can defeat Russia in war, says NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Grynkewich

US President Donald Trump’s nominee for NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Alexus Grynkewich, believes Ukraine can win the fight against Russia.

He made this statement during Senate hearings, reports Censor.NET citing outlet The Guardian.

The lieutenant general expressed confidence that Ukraine can overcome Russia’s invasion.

"I think Ukraine can win," Grynkewich emphasized in response to a question from Senator Tommy Tuberville about the war’s prospects.

"I believe that whenever your own homeland is threatened, you fight with a determination that’s hard for us to imagine because we’ve never been in such a situation," he added.

The American military officer noted that Ukraine is doing an "incredible job" in resisting Russian aggression.

He emphasized that Russian troop advances are small but come at a huge cost to them.

"I think we need to continue the support efforts that have enabled them [Ukraine] to perform so well," Grynkewich added.

