Finland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania may mine areas along their borders with Russia amid talks of a possible Russian invasion of NATO countries.

This was reported by The Telegraph, as cited by Censor.NET.

The publication reminded that all these countries had previously announced their withdrawal from the 1997 Ottawa Convention, which prohibits the use of anti-personnel mines. They are expected to officially notify the UN of their decision this month.

This will allow them to produce, stockpile, and deploy such munitions by the end of 2025.

Warsaw, Helsinki, and the Baltic countries share a common border with Russia and Belarus stretching over 3,460 kilometers.

The Telegraph reports that military planners are already calculating which areas of European forests and lakes will be mined as part of preparations for a potential Russian invasion.

It is noted that Lithuania’s position in this context is the "most vulnerable," as it will have to defend two borders totaling 740 kilometers: with Belarus to the east and Russia’s Kaliningrad to the west.

