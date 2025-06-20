Latvian Saeima approves statement on swift invitation of Ukraine to NATO

The Latvian Saeima, ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague scheduled for June 24-25, approved a statement supporting the swift invitation of Ukraine to join NATO.

The document states that inviting Ukraine does not imply immediate membership but will send a politically and morally significant signal of a clear path to the Alliance. Latvia urges allies to advance this process and emphasize it at the Hague summit.

The statement recalls the agreement between Latvia and Ukraine on long-term support and security guarantees, signed in April 2024, which includes practical and political support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration process. The parliament reiterates its consistent position in supporting Ukraine’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Given these circumstances, the Latvian Saeima, among other things, "supports the swift invitation of Ukraine to NATO membership and progressive advancement of its EU accession process; stresses that Latvia’s support for Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration is based on the conviction that a stable Ukraine is essential for long-term security in Europe and Latvia."

