Baltic countries support Ukraine’s membership in EU and NATO: joint statement

The foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have issued a joint statement on full support for Ukraine in the war with Russia, as well as its membership in the European Union and NATO.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Lithuanian Parliament, Žygimantas Pavilionis.

The meeting of the committees took place on Friday, June 6, in Birštonas, Lithuania. In the final document, the parties reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and emphasized that Ukraine's victory over Russia and its accession to NATO are key conditions for a just and lasting peace in Europe.

They also emphasized that Ukraine's membership in NATO will provide a solid foundation for Euro-Atlantic security and noted that Russia's full-scale war is a gross violation of international law, the UN Charter and basic human rights norms.

Therefore, the countries listed five key commitments in the statement:

To support Ukraine until its complete victory, including the liberation of all temporarily occupied territories, the punishment of war criminals, and the implementation of the principles of international justice. Facilitate Ukraine's accession to the EU, with the aim of completing negotiations by 2030 and gaining full membership. To support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course, taking into account the decisions of the NATO summits in Bucharest (2008), Vilnius (2023) and Washington (2024), and to call for specific decisions to be made at the 2025 NATO summit in The Hague. Develop defense cooperation with Ukraine, in particular, facilitate its accession to the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) as a step towards deeper security integration. Increase diplomatic pressure on Russia, including isolation in international organizations, expanding sanctions, and bringing it to justice for its crimes against Ukraine.

The committees of the three countries also called on other parliaments, international institutions and governments to support this statement and take appropriate steps towards Ukraine's victory, its reconstruction and full integration into the Euro-Atlantic community.

Read more: NATO to provide additional €20 billion security aid package to Ukraine – Rutte