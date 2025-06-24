Zelenskyy and Macron discuss delivery of additional Mirage jets and strengthening sanctions on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate next joint steps and discuss diplomatic efforts to pressure Russia and increase support for Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on social media, reports Censor.NET.

"We discussed the possibility of expanding our air fleet with additional Mirage jets, as well as co-production and investments in interceptor drones. Together with France, we are doing everything to better protect Ukrainian airspace. We expect good decisions in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine and France also discussed developing a coalition of willing partners, expectations for the NATO summit, and implementing tougher sanctions against Russia.

"A real blow to the Russian financial machine can be dealt through fair price caps on oil and gas. Thanks to Emmanuel and the entire French people for their strong support. Together, we are bringing closer a dignified peace," the president added.

