News NATO Summit in The Hague
Zelenskyy meets Presidents of European Council and Commission and NATO Secretary General: Working on unity among all allies

Zelenskyy, Costa, Rutte and von der Leyen

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Presidents of the European Council and European Commission, as well as NATO Secretary General António Guterres, Ursula von der Leyen, and Mark Rutte.

This was reported on the president’s Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Zelenskyy noted that during the meeting they focused on cooperation within the framework of the new defense instrument SAFE and the negotiation process regarding Ukraine’s EU accession. He emphasized the importance of member state leaders reaching a consensus on opening the first cluster, stressing that it is unfair for a single country to block the Union’s decision.

They also discussed additional sanctions against Russia and preparations for the EU’s 18th sanctions package in detail.

"It is important that this package significantly increases pressure on the Russian energy and banking sectors, as well as the shadow fleet. A strong price cap on Russian oil is key, and we are counting on appropriate decisions. I thank the leaders for their support. Every step of assistance saves lives," the president concluded

