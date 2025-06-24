Since beginning of full-scale invasion, Russia has launched 28,743 Shaheds at Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has already used more than 28,000 Shahed kamikaze drones against Ukraine.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech in the Dutch Parliament, Censor.NET reports.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has used 28,743 Shahed drones," the head of state said.

According to him, in June alone, the Russians have already launched 2,736 Shaheds. Without ties to the Iranian regime, they would not have been able to do so.

"And we in Ukraine would never have shot down these drones without your solidarity and the support of our partners. This fact speaks for itself," Zelenskyy added.

