Shelling of Kupiansk
One person injured in Russian drone attack on Kupiansk

Explosions ring out in occupied Mariupol

On June 24, at around 4:10 p.m., the Russian army struck the city of Kupiansk using an FPV drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

"The munition was dropped on a private property, damaging a house. A 76-year-old man sustained blast injuries and was taken to the hospital," the statement reads.

Author: 

