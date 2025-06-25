1 043 7
Ukraine will be big topic at NATO summit today - Rutte
During today's NATO summit in The Hague, NATO leaders intend to focus on increasing defense spending and building the capacity of the defense industry in the context of assistance to Ukraine.
This was announced today in The Hague before the start of the second day of the NATO summit by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.
"Ukraine will be a big topic today. We will discuss how to ensure that Ukraine continues to count on the support of NATO countries in the years to come to continue the fight, but also to make sure that we can bring Ukraine to a sustainable and lasting peace," Rutte said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password