NATO does not consider possibility of encircling Sumy realistic: Russia is suffering significant losses

NATO intelligence confirms that Russians are advancing in the Sumy region, but are suffering significant losses.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Ukrainska Pravda".

Based on Allied intelligence, the representative of the Alliance confirmed the Ukrainian Armed Forces' estimates of Russian combat losses.

"We have crossed the threshold of one million Russian casualties, and the number of those killed in action is estimated at 250,000," he said.

He noted that the level of Russian casualties is very high, averaging about 1,300 people a day, and this is due to the Russian tactics, which are based on assaults with a significant percentage of deaths, including in the Sumy region.

"In Sumy region, Russia is trying to create a buffer zone after the Kursk operation. But although it has made tactical advances, these attacks are very exhausting for it," a senior NATO official said. He added that "the encirclement (of the city of Sumy - Ed.) does not appear likely or possible in the near future."

"While Russia continues to make gradual progress in Sumy Oblast and other areas of Ukraine's east, the line of contact had not significantly changed over the past two months," the NATO representative said.

NATO also has confirmation that, in parallel with Russia's advance, "Ukraine is simultaneously advancing in the Kursk region near Tyotkino, which is also holding back the offensive and demonstrating that both sides are achieving tactical gains."

