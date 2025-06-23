Elimination of assault group of eight occupiers near village of Kindrativka in Sumy region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers used drones and artillery to eliminate an enemy assault group of at least eight occupiers near the village of Kindrativka in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of successful combat operations by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was posted on social media. According to the video, one occupier managed to survive - he was injured and tried to provide himself with medical care.

"An FPV drone strikes a group of Russian stormtroopers near the village of Kindrativka in Sumy region, after which the remnants of the group are killed by a HIMARS MLRS," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

