Russia fired almost 90 times at 27 settlements in Sumy region over 24 hours - RMA

During the day from 24 to 25 June, Russian troops carried out almost 90 shellings at 27 settlements in Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

The territories of 13 communities came under fire. Most of the attacks were recorded in Sumy and Shostka districts. No one was killed or injured in the attacks.

According to the report, the Russian military actively used drones to drop ordnance - more than 50 such cases were recorded. Kamikaze drone strikes and missile attacks were also carried out.

The shelling damaged civilian infrastructure. Private houses were destroyed in the Yunakivska community, and non-residential premises in Bezdrytska.

Local authorities, together with the State Emergency Service, police and NGOs, evacuated 71 residents of the border communities.

The air alert in the region lasted a total of 15 hours and 59 minutes.

