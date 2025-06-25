Russian troops strike Kharkiv and Kupiansk: people wounded, enterprise and high-rise building damaged. VIDEO

On the night of Wednesday, 25 June 2025, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and Kupiansk.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, one of the hits was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. The strike caused a three-storey building to catch fire. Details are being established.

It is also noted that Russian troops conducted four strikes by a "Geranium-2" UAV on a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

There is no information about any deaths or injuries so far.

According to RMA, a 64-year-old man was injured in an enemy attack on Kharkiv. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

Later, the regional prosecutor's office showed the consequences of the Russian attack on Kharkiv.

In addition, it is reported that the enemy also attacked the city of Kupiansk at night.

A nine-storey residential building was damaged as a result of a KAB hitting the ground.

Five civilians were injured. They are receiving all the necessary medical care.