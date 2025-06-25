Estonian Prime Minister Michal: Russia will remain threat to NATO and EU until Putin changes his goals

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal said that Russia will remain a threat to NATO and the European Union until President Vladimir Putin abandons his objectives.

He said this during a press conference after arriving at the NATO summit in The Hague, Censor.NET reports with reference to theEP.

Michal stressed that Russia's attack on Ukraine confirmed the long-standing warnings of Estonia, the Baltic States and Northern Europe about the threatening nature of the Russian regime.

"No one believed us, they said they were our friends with whom we could have tea, and now they are occupying Ukraine and killing innocent people," he said.

He emphasized that Russia will remain a threat to all NATO and EU countries until Putin changes his intentions. The prime minister also urged not to be afraid, but to prepare by investing in defense.

It is expected that during the summit, the Allies will agree to increase defense spending to 3.5% of GDP, with another 1.5% planned to be spent on so-called "soft security," including infrastructure projects. The US agreed to a gradual increase in spending over 10 years.

