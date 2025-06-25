This year’s NATO meeting is ’Trump summit’ - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called this year's NATO meeting "Trump's summit." The alliance is preparing to fulfill the leader's demand to increase defense spending.

He said this in an interview with Politico, Censor.NET reports.

"I would call it a Trump summit," he said.

According to Rubio, the pressure during Trump' s first presidency and the beginning of Russia's aggression against Ukraine led almost every NATO member state to commit to reaching the 5% defense spending mark. The exception is Spain.

"If everyone fulfills their obligations, it will be a much stronger alliance with more capable partners. Frankly, it will allow the United States to remain an active, strong member of the alliance, the largest member of the alliance, and to reallocate resources to other parts of the world without diminishing the strength of the alliance," the secretary of state explained.

Read more: Russia is exhausted from war against Ukraine, so it is unlikely to be able to attack other countries now - Duda