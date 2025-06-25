ENG
News Trump’s statements about NATO
Trump on NATO allies: They raised defense spending. We’re with them until end

US President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump assured that the U.S. will stand with its NATO allies to the end. The American leader also praised them for increasing their defense contributions.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

When asked about his commitment to Article 5 of NATO' s charter, Trump replied: "We're with them all the way."

In his speech at the NATO summit in The Hague, Trump emphasized the importance of the plan to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP.

"I've been asking them to raise it to 5% for a couple of years, and they've raised it to 5%, which is a big (jump - Ed.) from 2%. And many people didn't even pay 2%, so I think it will be very big news," he assured.

In his opinion, "with 5%, Europeans and Canadians will equalize their defense spending with the United States."

"So it's not that American taxpayers are paying more; it's that Europeans and Canadians are paying more," Trump added.

