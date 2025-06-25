NATO Summit 2026 to be held in Turkey and later in Albania
The next NATO summit will be held in 2026 in Turkey.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the final declaration of the summit, which was agreed by the leaders of NATO member states in The Hague.
"We express our gratitude to the Kingdom of the Netherlands for its generous hospitality. We look forward to our next meeting in Turkey in 2026, followed by one in Albania," the declaration reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password