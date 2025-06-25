ENG
NATO Summit 2026 to be held in Turkey and later in Albania

NATO Summit 2026: Venue announced

The next NATO summit will be held in 2026 in Turkey.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the final declaration of the summit, which was agreed by the leaders of NATO member states in The Hague.

"We express our gratitude to the Kingdom of the Netherlands for its generous hospitality. We look forward to our next meeting in Turkey in 2026, followed by one in Albania," the declaration reads.

