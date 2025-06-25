NATO member states pledge to help Ukrainian Armed Forces at expense of defense spending - media

NATO member states, including the United States and Hungary, have agreed to include aid to Ukraine in the official calculation of each country's defense spending.

This is stated in the declaration of the summit in The Hague, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

The document emphasizes that support for Ukraine is part of the contribution to the overall Euro-Atlantic security. "Allies reaffirm their continued sovereign commitment to support Ukraine, whose security contributes to our security, and to this end will include their direct contributions to Ukraine's defense and contributions to its defense industry in the calculation of their own defense spending," the declaration says.

The key decision of the summit was a commitment to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. Including assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this figure will allow the allies to continue supporting Ukraine based on the new financial approach.

The document was adopted by consensus, so it was supported by all member states, including the United States and Hungary.

Read more: NATO Summit in Hague recognizes Russia as common threat to entire Alliance