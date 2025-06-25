Cabinet of Ministers allocates nearly UAH 1 trillion for Ukraine’s defense and security from January to May – Shmyhal

In the first five months of this year, the government allocated nearly UAH 1 trillion to Ukraine’s defense and security.

"This is two-thirds of everything we spend from the state budget. Compared to the same period last year, we have allocated 34% more funds to the army and security," the message reads.

Shmyhal emphasized that every hryvnia of taxpayers’ money from the state budget is directed precisely to Ukraine’s defense capability. Our Armed Forces have been funded as a priority and in full throughout this time.

Today, the government is adopting a draft law to amend the 2025 State Budget.

What is proposed?

Increase funding for Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces this year by UAH 412 billion, of which nearly UAH 311 billion is allocated to the Ministry of Defense.

Over UAH 100 billion to be directed to strengthening the capabilities of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, National Guard, Border Service, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and Main Intelligence Directorate — essentially all those who destroy enemies and create effective tools to reduce their presence on Ukrainian soil.

UAH 6.3 billion planned for the Ministry of Digital Transformation, including for the development of defense innovations.

Overall, general fund expenditures of the state budget are planned to increase by UAH 449 billion.

"The sources of funding for these expenditures are increased budget revenues and higher domestic borrowing," Shmyhal noted.