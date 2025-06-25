After end of war in Middle East, there is chance to end Russian aggression against Ukraine, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys

After the war in the Middle East was over, there was a chance to end the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in the format of foreign ministers, the minister said that US President Donald Trump had successfully ended the 12-day war in the Middle East, and now there is a chance to end the 1200-day war of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"Although Russia claims to have a military advantage over Ukraine, let's look at the facts. As of 2024, Russia occupied about 1% of Ukraine's territory. Every minute, Russia loses one soldier in the war it started. Its economy is on the verge of recession," Budris said.

According to him, NATO allies should act immediately and increase economic pressure on Russia - first of all, urgently adopt the 18th package of sanctions and start working on a new one.

Also, increase military support for Ukraine, especially by addressing its air defense needs and investing in the Ukrainian defense industry, and do everything possible to support Ukraine on its irreversible path to NATO.

