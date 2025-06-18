Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys: Ukraine will not be invited to NATO in Hague

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that Ukraine would not receive an invitation to join NATO during the summit to be held next week in The Hague.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

According to him, the issue of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance is not currently being considered.

"No one expressed any hope that an invitation would be made in The Hague, not even the Ukrainians themselves. There is no expectation that any breakthrough decisions will be made, neither before the summit in Washington, nor now, before the summit in The Hague; it is not on the agenda," Budrys said.

He also noted that it is important to focus on demonstrating NATO's unity, emphasizing the common security space with Ukraine and emphasizing the threat from Russia.

Among the key topics of the summit in The Hague will also be the commitment of the Allies to increase defense spending. According to Budris, Donald Trump's administration insists on raising this figure to 5% of GDP.

Special attention will be paid to the threat from Iran. The minister noted that Iran's emergence as a nuclear power could change the global balance and create a nuclear axis involving Russia, China, North Korea and Iran, which would pose a challenge to Euro-Atlantic security.