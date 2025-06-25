ENG
I haven’t changed my opinion of Putin, I don’t trust him – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that he does not trust dictator Vladimir Putin.

"I have not changed my opinion about Vladimir Putin. I do not trust this man. And, of course, I have dealt with him personally many times, especially during the terrible situation with Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which Russia shot down in July 2014. Putin told me he was not involved in Donbas and had nothing to do with Ukraine, and so on. It was all lies," the Alliance chief said.

According to Rutte, Putin aimed to divide the West, but now Finland and Sweden have joined NATO.

"He wanted to divide the West, and now we are committed to meeting the 5% spending target," the NATO Secretary General added.

