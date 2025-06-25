Rutte: We will continue supporting Ukraine on its irreversible path to NATO

NATO member countries will continue supporting Ukraine on its path to NATO membership.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during his closing speech at the Alliance summit in The Hague, reports Censor.NET.

Rutte emphasized that NATO countries are committed to ongoing support for Ukraine. He recalled that this year the bloc’s countries pledged €35 billion in assistance.

"We stand with Ukraine in its pursuit of peace and will continue supporting it on the irreversible path to NATO membership. Leaders agreed today on a trajectory that will ensure we can secure our freedom and security for many, many years," Rutte said.

Earlier, it was reported that NATO leaders approved a final declaration committing to invest 5% of their countries’ GDP annually on core defense needs.

