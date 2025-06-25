Trump about his meeting with Zelenskyy: I wanted to know how he was doing. Everything went very well

U.S. President Donald Trump said that his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague was held in a friendly atmosphere.

He said this at a press conference following the event, Censor.NET reports.

According to Trump, the topic of the ceasefire was not raised during the conversation - he "just wanted to know how Zelenskyy was doing." "It was actually very nice. Sometimes it was not easy... He was very pleasant... I think what I took away from the meeting was very pleasant," he said.

The US president also announced his intention to talk to Vladimir Putin to "see if we can end" the war.

"I had a good meeting with Zelenskyy and many good meetings with many good people, many great leaders. But he is fighting a brave fight. It's a tough fight," Trump added.

