Trump on his promise to end war in Ukraine "in 24 hours." It was sarcasm

US President Donald Trump explained that his election promise to end Russia's war against Ukraine "in 24 hours" after taking office was sarcastic.

He said this during a briefing on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, Censor.NET reports.

Trump was asked whether he was sarcastically promising to end the war in Ukraine within the so-called "24 hours" deadline. The American president replied: "Of course, I was sarcastic."

The journalists reminded him that he had been president of the United States for 5 months and 5 days and asked why he had not yet been able to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Trump explained that it was more complicated than "anyone could have imagined."

"Vladimir Putin is a more complex person. Unfortunately, I had problems with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, as you probably read about. And this is more difficult than any war," he added.

