Putin may have territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine – Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that "possibly, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine."

The head of the White House made this remark during a briefing on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, broadcast by Suspilne and reported by Censor.NET.

Trump also suggested that Putin may be "confused."

"I’ve already resolved four conflicts. But you know, he (Putin) is very close to Iran, he’d like to help. And I told him he’d better focus on fixing things in Russia," the US president said.

In addition, Trump claimed that Putin allegedly wants a resolution to the war in Ukraine.

"He’d like to get out of it. It’s a big problem for him," he added.

