Umerov meets with Lecornu: discuss defense industry development and cooperation in missile sector

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu discussed the launch of joint projects between the two countries, particularly in the missile sector, during a meeting in The Hague.

According to Censor.NET, Umerov reported this on Facebook.

"We had a substantive discussion about further support for Ukraine—both in the short term and over the long haul.

The main focus is on developing the defense-industrial potential and launching joint projects. In particular, we concentrated on cooperation in the missile field," he stated.

The parties also discussed concrete steps to implement previous agreements regarding the participation of French companies in drone production to meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We are open to maximum cooperation between Ukrainian and European defense enterprises—to produce everything necessary for the frontline. I am confident that our joint experience and projects will strengthen the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic space in the future," Umerov added.