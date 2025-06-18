Accident in France: first group of injured teenagers returns to Ukraine. PHOTOS

The first Ukrainian teenagers and their accompanying persons who suffered as a result of a road accident in France on 13 June arrived in Ukraine.

From the moment of the accident until the victims returned to Ukraine, Ukrainian diplomats in France, Austria and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Uzhhorod coordinated the assistance: they liaised with hospitals, provided logistics and escorts.

The victims were returning to Ukraine by train on the Paris-Vienna-Chop-Chernivtsi route.

There are currently 9 more Ukrainian citizens in French hospitals. Consuls continue to keep in touch with them and their doctors.

What preceded it?

Earlier, an accident involving a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens occurred in the French department of Sarthe. Four people died in the accident, and more than forty others were injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that three Ukrainians had died in the bus accident, and two more were in serious condition.

One of the two Ukrainian drivers of the bus that overturned in the evening of 13 June in the French department of Sarthe has been formally charged with manslaughter and injury.

