Financed by Netherlands: Rheinmetall to produce 20 Ermine buggies for Ukraine

The Netherlands will finance the production of 20 Ermine buggies for Ukraine. The vehicles will be manufactured by the German arms concern Rheinmetall.

This is stated on the Rheinmetall website, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the contract between the Dutch Ministry of Defence and a subsidiary of Rheinmetall Defence Nederland BV was signed on 24 June on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague.

The tactical buggies are designed to evacuate the wounded in close proximity to the front line. Ermine buggies are expected to be delivered in 2026.

"The vehicles will be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will enhance their ability to evacuate the wounded near the front line," the statement said.

