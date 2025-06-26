Temporary crossing point set up near destroyed bridge in Zakarpattia Oblast

After the collapse of the bridge on the national importance road Nyzhni Vorota - Uzhok, a crossing was set up between the settlements of Pidpolozzia and Zhdenievo.

This was reported by the Service for Infrastructure Restoration and Development in Zakarpattia region, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that cars and emergency services are allowed to use it.

"This crossing is an exclusively temporary structure that provides a connection to 8 settlements in the mountainous area of the region. The next stage will be the construction of a temporary bridge at the site of the destroyed bridge," the statement said.

As a reminder, a bridge collapsed in Mukachevo district the day before.

See more: Bridge collapse on state highway in Zakarpattia – National Police. PHOTO