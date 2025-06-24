ENG
News Photo Bridge collapse in Zakarpattia
Bridge collapse on state highway in Zakarpattia – National Police. PHOTO

A bridge collapsed in Zakarpattia on the state highway Nyzhni Vorota – Uzhok, between the settlements of Pidpolozzia and Zhdeniievo.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Transcarpathian regional police.

The police received information about the incident at 6:54 p.m. It was established that the collapse occurred at a time when there were no vehicles or pedestrians on the bridge. Fortunately, no one was injured.

As a result of the incident, eight settlements in Mukachevo district remain without road access: the urban-type settlement of Zhdeniievo and the villages of Zbyny, Shcherbovets, Pashkovytsia, Bukovets, Perekhresnyi, Chechirnyi, and Roztoka.

