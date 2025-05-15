Road bridge destroyed over Vovcha River in Tyshanka, Belgorod region. VIDEO
A road bridge has been destroyed in the border village of Tyshanka in Russia’s Belgorod region.
According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing the ruined bridge and a fire burning on a small section of the structure. The footage was captured by a drone.
