Road bridge destroyed over Vovcha River in Tyshanka, Belgorod region. VIDEO

A road bridge has been destroyed in the border village of Tyshanka in Russia’s Belgorod region.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing the ruined bridge and a fire burning on a small section of the structure. The footage was captured by a drone.

