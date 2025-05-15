Road bridge destroyed in Snagost, Kursk region: "That was such little strike. There was bridge and now there’s none. I drove over it this morning". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing Russians in the village of Snagost, Kursk region, filming a destroyed road bridge.
According to Censor.NET, the person behind the video claims the bridge was blown to pieces by "a little strike."
