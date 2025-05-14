Unmanned System Forces attacked enemy UAVs: Molniya-2, Zala Z-16, Supercam S350, Orlan-10. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, operators of the 413th "Raid" Battalion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Drone Systems Forces demonstrated effective interception of enemy UAVs.

The released footage shows the successful elimination of several enemy drones conducting reconnaissance over Ukrainian positions, Censor.NET reports.

The following UAVs were destroyed:

– Molniya-2 — a fixed-wing FPV strike drone with a range of up to 40 km. Estimated cost: around $300.

– Zala Z-16 — a tactical reconnaissance UAV with a range of up to 70 km, valued at $70,000.

– Supercam S350 — an operational-level drone with a range of up to 100 km, priced at approximately $100,000.

– Orlan-10 — one of the most commonly used reconnaissance drones in the Russian army, with a range of up to 120 km and an estimated cost of $90,000.

In addition to reconnaissance, the USF units regularly intercept Shahed-136 attack UAVs used by the enemy to attack Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

