Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to shoot down Ukrainian drones with small arms. VIDEO

Units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine detected camouflaged enemy shelters in the southern direction. After visual confirmation of the targets, a strike group of FPV drones was promptly deployed.

The occupiers attempted to repel the attack by opening fire with small arms, but their efforts failed — the drones reached their targets. As a result of precise strikes, enemy positions and personnel inside the shelters were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

