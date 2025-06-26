The new sanctions list of Australia includes Russian journalists, heads of large enterprises, and singer Shaman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs has designated individuals and organizations for targeted financial sanctions subject to a travel ban under the 2011 Autonomous Sanctions Regulations by legislative act," the statement said.

Australia added 37 Russian individuals and 7 organizations to the sanctions list.

According to the Russian media, Russian singer Yaroslav Dronov, known as Shaman, was sanctioned by Australia. The sanctions list included, among others, members of the boards of Gazprom Neft, Gazprombank, RusHydro, and Sovcomflot, as well as Tatavtodor CEO Airat Shaimiev and Tatarstan's head of state Rustam Minnikhanov.

In addition, the founder of the Life project and CEO of the News Media publishing house Aram Gabrelyanov, actor Vyacheslav Manucharov, Deputy General Director of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VDTRK) Anton Zlatopolsky, and General Director of the Internet Development Institute (IDI) Alexei Goreslavsky were also introduced.

Among the companies against which the sanctions were imposed are the Russian insurance company Soglasie, JSC Mikron, processor manufacturer Baikal Electronics, and a number of other organizations.

