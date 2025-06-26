3 003 22
Reserve+ has experienced technical difficulties
The Reserve+ application has experienced technical problems.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET informs.
"Currently, there are technical interruptions in the operation of the Reserve+ application. Our specialists are already working to fix the problem - it is expected that the system will stabilise within a few hours," the statement said.
Citizens are advised to use the PDF version of the military registration document if necessary.
