Reserve+ has experienced technical difficulties

The Reserve+ application has experienced technical problems.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET informs.

"Currently, there are technical interruptions in the operation of the Reserve+ application. Our specialists are already working to fix the problem - it is expected that the system will stabilise within a few hours," the statement said.

Citizens are advised to use the PDF version of the military registration document if necessary.

