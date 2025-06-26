In southern direction, enemy maintains unchanged tactics and intensity of shelling - Defense Forces

In the south, the situation with hostilities remains without significant changes. Nevertheless, the occupiers continue their unsuccessful attempts to storm the city.

The invader continues to use artillery and air strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and on nearby settlements along the entire front line.

In the Huliaipillia sector, the enemy tried to attack once near Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupants also tried to advance toward Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, there were two futile attempts of enemy assaults.

Hostile attacks

Over 200 hostile attacks on both civilian infrastructure and the positions of our defenders were recorded yesterday, using almost 1000 rounds of ammunition.

The enemy does not stop terrorizing civilians with FPV drones. Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 432 strikes with kamikaze drones of various modifications, including Lancet barrage drones, and launched more than two hundred UAV drops, using 255 rounds of ammunition.

Civilians in frontline settlements of the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions suffered from FPV strikes again.

In the village of Chervonyi Mayak in the Kherson region, the occupiers attacked a 55-year-old man with an FPV drone, causing him to sustain life-threatening injuries.

Enemy troops continue to fire from various types of artillery and MLRS at civilian homes and frontline areas. An employee of an agricultural enterprise in Sofiyivka, Kherson region, was killed as a result of hostile shelling.

The occupation forces conducted 5 air strikes, most of them in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy used 2 adjusted aerial bombs and more than seven dozen unguided aerial missiles (UAVs).

Civilian buildings, critical and social infrastructure in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions were hit. Three people were killed and thirteen others were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.

Russian losses in the south

Over the past day, in the operational zone of the "South" troop grouping, air defense units destroyed 4 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Over the past day, the enemy lost:

49 occupants;

19 artillery systems;

26 vehicles;

2 reconnaissance UAVs "Supercam";

1 boat

1 buggy;

1 Starlink system;

10 communication stations;

2 UAV control antennas.

22 shelters/bunkers were destroyed.

