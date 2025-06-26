Ruscists deploy sabotage groups into Sumy region in two districts - SBGS

The number of Russian assault groups in the Sumy region has decreased, but the occupiers are sending sabotage groups to the Sumy region, mainly within the Khotyn and Yunakivka districts.

"The length of the border with Russia within the Sumy region is about 550 km, and only on such a small section, the enemy continues to use its tactics of attempts to enter small assault groups, within the Khotyn and Yunakivka districts. However, the enemy's activity has decreased recently, and this is the result of the daily hard work and courage of Ukrainian defenders who destroy the enemy by dozens of killed and dozens of wounded," he said.

According to Demchenko, the Russians are using less ATVs and motorized vehicles, and there is no evidence of the use of armored vehicles along the border.

At the same time, the spokesman noted, in addition to the activity in these areas of Sumy region, we should not forget about the Kharkiv region, where Russia continues to conduct assault operations.

"We shouldn't forget Kharkiv region, the direction of Liptsy and Vovchansk, where the enemy also continues its assault operations, trying to advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine. However, the enemy is unable to achieve the desired. This is also the direction of Stroyivka," said Demchenko, adding that the enemy is unable to achieve its goals thanks to the work of the Defense Forces.

