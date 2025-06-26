46% of Poles want to reduce or stop military aid to Ukraine - poll

46% of Polish citizens believe that their country should reduce or completely stop military assistance to Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the IBRiS agency, Censor.NET reports citing Defence24.

As noted, the main reasons for this attitude are fears for the combat readiness of the Polish army, as well as doubts about the transparency of the use of the given aid.

Economic support for Ukraine is approved by 35% of Poles, while 44% are against it.

It is noteworthy that only 15% of respondents support the possible participation of Polish military in a potential Western contingent in Ukraine. 64% are strongly against such participation.

At the same time, 52% of respondents believe that Poland should continue to support Ukraine in the international arena. The opposite opinion was expressed by 29%.

Also, 44% of respondents are convinced that assistance to Ukraine strengthens the security of Poland itself, while 37% share the opposite opinion.

