Slovakia wants EU Council to postpone sanctions vote against Russia – Fico

Slovakia will ask the Council of the European Union to postpone the vote on the 18th sanctions package against Russia.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Denník N.

"If they don’t postpone it, we will veto it… We will not vote for the package tomorrow," said Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The issue, according to him, lies in the rejection of Russian gas, which he believes would harm his country’s industry.

"I refuse to pay more for gas through Ukraine," Fico claimed.

Read more: EU to approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia on June 26 - Merz