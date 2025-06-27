Canada’s Defense Ministry is looking into making weapons with Ukraine, - Minister McGuinty

Canada is considering the possibility of producing weapons jointly with Ukraine.

This was stated by Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"The Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Canada are actively considering this," he replied to a question about the possible participation of Canadian companies in joint military production with Ukraine.

The minister also added that Ukrainians have made significant progress in drone technology, "which we are closely watching."

According to him, the possibility of cooperation under the so-called "Danish model" is being considered, whereby military equipment would be manufactured in Ukraine with Canadian funding. There may also be talk of opening joint ventures in Ukraine and Canada.

"This could be of significant benefit to Canadian industry, which is why we are exploring which approach is the best, McGuinty concluded.