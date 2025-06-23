European and Canadian allies to provide Ukraine with over €35 billion in additional security aid – Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced increased engagement from European and Canadian allies, including more than €35 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine over the next year.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Rutte made the statement on Monday in The Hague during a press conference ahead of the NATO summit scheduled for June 24–25.

"We all want peace for the people of Ukraine and an end to this terrible war against them. However, while work continues toward a just and lasting peace, we must keep providing Ukraine with everything it needs to defend itself today and deter future aggression. Our support for Ukraine is unwavering and will continue," Rutte said.

Read more: Kallas: Ukraine is Europe’s first line of defence, so support must continue

According to Rutte, based on new assessments, "European and Canadian allies have stepped up and already committed €20 billion during the first three months of this year."

"Now, they will provide Ukraine with over €35 billion in additional security assistance for the coming year. So, within just a few months, we’ve increased our contribution from €20 billion to €35 billion. I believe that’s great news. Here in The Hague, allies will reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine. And President Zelenskyy and his team will join us for a series of meetings in the coming days," Rutte noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy: We must all work to ensure that alliance between US and Europe does not collapse