It is important for Latvia and region that focus is not shifted from Ukraine, - Prime Minister Silina

In the war started by Russia, Ukraine is defending not only its freedom, but also the security of Latvia and the region, and common values.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Delfi, this was stated by the Prime Minister of Latvia, Evika Siliņa.

"It is very important for our region and Latvia that the focus does not shift from Ukraine," the Prime Minister emphasized.

She noted that it is necessary to continue supporting Ukraine.

"It is important for me that we are united in Europe and provide real support to Ukraine. It is necessary to clearly show Russia that the pressure will not ease until a just and lasting peace is achieved," Evika Siliņa said.

In addition, she emphasized that strengthening the eastern border is one of her priorities in talks with European leaders in Brussels. Latvia, together with Estonia, Lithuania and Poland, has already prepared a joint letter to address security issues on its external borders.

