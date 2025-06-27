US signs trade deal with China, - Trump

President Donald Trump has announced that the United States has signed a trade agreement with China. It is also planned to conclude a similar agreement with India.

According to Censor.NET, Trump said this during his speech at the White House.

"We have just signed an agreement with China," the American leader said.

Trump also stressed that America plans to sign a similar agreement with India. He added that America will not necessarily reach agreements with all countries. Some countries will be sent notices that "you now pay 25-45% duties".

"This is an easy way to do it. However, my people don't want to do it that way. They want to make more deals than I would have done," Trump concluded.

As it is known, the countries had to agree on a full-fledged agreement by 10 August. Otherwise, customs duties will soar again: The US could raise them to 145%, and China to 125%.

