US Ambassador Tracy leaves Moscow

US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy is leaving Moscow.

This was reported by the press service of the US Embassy, according to Censor.NET.

"Her work was characterized by openness, honesty, and a belief that even in difficult times, meaningful dialogue is important. As Ambassador Tracy said, ‘I am proud to have represented my country in Moscow during such a challenging time,’" the press service said.

In June, it was reported that Tracy would be leaving her post in Russia.

Lynn Tracy had served as ambassador to Russia since 2023. She was the first woman to hold the position of US ambassador to Russia.

She previously worked in US diplomatic missions in Russia, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Read more: Julie Davis appointed as U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine (updated)