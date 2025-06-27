ENG
News Shelling of Rivne region
Air defence forces destroyed target over Rivne region. No casualties reported.

Shelling of Rivne region on 27 June. Air defence forces responded effectively

On the night of 27 June, air defence forces shot down an aerial target over the Rivne region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, according to Censor.NET.

"According to preliminary information, no people or infrastructure were affected. ... Representatives of the Defence Forces and other services are working at the site," the report said.

