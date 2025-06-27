1 667 0
Air defence forces destroyed target over Rivne region. No casualties reported.
On the night of 27 June, air defence forces shot down an aerial target over the Rivne region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Koval, according to Censor.NET.
"According to preliminary information, no people or infrastructure were affected. ... Representatives of the Defence Forces and other services are working at the site," the report said.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
