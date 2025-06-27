Enemy has no crossings across Oskil, but is trying to hold bridgehead, - OTG "Kharkiv"

Russian troops do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but are trying to hold a bridgehead on its western bank and continue to assault near Kupiansk.

This was reported by Pavlo Shamshyn, a spokesman for the OTG "Kharkiv", during a telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Russians have no crossings across the Oskil, but their plans for Kupiansk have not disappeared. However, we keep the water surface of Oskil under control 24×7, and I am confident that at least in the near future the enemy will not be able to set up any crossings across Oskil," noted Shamshyn.

He explained that the main purpose of such crossings for the Russians is to deploy armored vehicles and transport. At the same time, the occupiers ferry light equipment, such as ATVs and motorcycles, on rafts or boats, using ropes from one bank to the other. In this way, they manage to partially hold their positions on the western bank of Oskol.

According to Shamshyn, the situation remains tense, particularly in the areas of Dvorichna, Kamyanka, Stroiivka, Krasnopervo, Fiholivka, and Kindrashivka, north of Kupiansk. There, Russians are actively storming Ukrainian positions, trying to threaten the city and prepare conditions for its encirclement or assault.

